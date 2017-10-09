Nippon Shokubai invests in APIs

Nippon Shokubai is entering the business of producing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for peptide and nucleic acid drugs. The company will build a plant in Suita, Japan, where it opened an API synthesis lab last year. The facility will be able to produce APIs in quantities ranging from milligrams to kilograms. Nippon Shokubai, best known as the world’s largest producer of superabsorbent polymers used in diapers and sanitary pads, has a strategy to expand in the medical field over the next three years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter