Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Education

SCI Scholars accepting applications for 2018 internships

by Linda Wang
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Education

The SCI Scholars Program is accepting applications for its 10-week industrial internships. Up to 32 college sophomores and juniors will be selected for summer 2018.

The SCI Scholars Internship Program was developed by the American Chemical Society, the Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers to introduce chemistry and chemical engineering students to careers in the chemical industry.

Participants receive a $6,000 to $10,000 stipend and a certificate. An additional $1,000 is provided to support further professional development. Participants also have the opportunity to recognize an influential high school science teacher, who receives a certificate and $1,000.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, college sophomores or juniors, and chemistry or chemical engineering majors and have at least a 3.5 GPA. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 30. For more information, visit www.acs.org/sci.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

ACS Scholars Program seeks applicants
Seeking ACS scholars
ACS Scholars announced for 2016

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE