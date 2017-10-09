Solar race car tests biobased hardener

This week, 40 teams will race solar-powered cars from Darwin to Adelaide, Australia, a distance of 3,000 km. Covestro will take advantage of the region’s harsh conditions—45 °C temperatures and strong ultraviolet radiation— to test the performance of its 70% biobased coating hardener. Made from pentamethylene diisocyanate, it’s part of a urethane coating system from PPG Industries. The coating will grace the Sonnenwagen race car, designed by students at Germany’s RWTH Aachen University and Aachen University of Applied Sciences.
