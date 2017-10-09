Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Strong, stretchy surgical glue

Human-protein-based hydrogel holds arteries and lung tissue together without leaks in animal tests

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 9, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 40
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nasim Annabi
An injured rat lung (bottom) is repaired with MeTro gel surgical glue (top).
Micrograph of rat lung with protein-based hydrogel surgical glue.
Credit: Nasim Annabi
An injured rat lung (bottom) is repaired with MeTro gel surgical glue (top).

After surgery, holding tissue together allows incisions to heal. This closure is often accomplished with stitches or staples, but such materials can further damage tissue, particularly in the case of delicate tissue like lungs. Surgical glue is needed that can seal lung tissue without the need for using sutures or staples first. Although surgical sealants are commercially available, none of them has the right combination of elasticity, shear strength, and adhesion to work well with lung tissue on their own. Nasim Annabi of Northeastern University, Ali Khademhosseini of Harvard Medical School, and coworkers now report a strong and stretchy surgical glue they call MeTro gel that works well with lung tissue (Sci. Transl. Med. 2017, DOI: 10.1126/scitranslmed.aai7466). MeTro gel is a protein-based hydrogel made of human tropoelastin modified with methacryloyl groups that cross-link when activated by ultraviolet light. The material’s adhesive and mechanical properties depend on the amount of protein and the extent of methacryloyl substitution. The strongest and most elastic MeTro gel ­contains 20% protein (weight/volume) with a high degree of methacryloyl substitution. The researchers used the adhesive to seal surgically induced cuts and holes in rat ­arteries and lungs and in pig lungs. Animals treated with the sealant demonstrated no leakage and could breathe normally. The researchers plan to develop new versions of the material that can be cross-linked using visible light. Efforts are under way to commercialize the technology.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE