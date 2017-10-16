Broad and Deerfield form lucrative pact

In a unique partnership, the health care venture firm Deerfield Management will invest more than $50 million in drug discovery projects at Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard. During the five-year pact, Deerfield will support academic research—initially five to 10 projects—and have an option to create companies based on promising programs. While a number of research institutions have hooked up with drug companies that want to gain early access to academic discoveries, Broad’s pact with an investment firm is unusual.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter