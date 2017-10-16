3-D printing: A tool for production

October 16, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 41
Interest from manufacturers and big chemical companies shows that 3-D printing isn’t just for hobbyists
Interest from manufacturers and big chemical companies shows that 3-D printing isn’t just for hobbyists
Strong chemistry job market in China makes U.S. postdoc opportunities less attractive
Appetite grows for sensors and drug delivery devices that can be ingested
Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry that makes spider silk strong and elastic.
Microbe-built domes coated with gold nanoparticles can serve as simple pressure sensors
Amino acid signature suggests artificial aging of purported Persian silks