October 16, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 41

Interest from manufacturers and big chemical companies shows that 3-D printing isn’t just for hobbyists

Volume 95 | Issue 41
Materials

3-D printing: A tool for production

Interest from manufacturers and big chemical companies shows that 3-D printing isn’t just for hobbyists

Chinese chemistry Ph.D. grads are forgoing U.S. postdocs

Strong chemistry job market in China makes U.S. postdoc opportunities less attractive

Swallowable electronics could be the future of medical devices

Appetite grows for sensors and drug delivery devices that can be ingested

  • Biomaterials

    Periodic graphics: The chemistry of spiderwebs

    Chemical educator and Compound Interest blogger Andy Brunning explains the chemistry that makes spider silk strong and elastic.

  • Materials

    Engineered bacteria build microstructures on their own

    Microbe-built domes coated with gold nanoparticles can serve as simple pressure sensors

Science Concentrates

Analytical Chemistry

Forgery of ancient silk leaves chemical footprint

Amino acid signature suggests artificial aging of purported Persian silks

Business & Policy Concentrates

Sexy yellow frogs and hot red snow

 

