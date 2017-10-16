Advertisement

Business

Business Roundup

October 16, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 41
Eastman Chemical says an Oct. 4 explosion at its coal gasification operations in Kingsport, Tenn., will cut earnings by $50 million to $100 million. No one was seriously injured in the accident, the firm says.

Actega, a division of the specialty chemical maker Altana, is investing $21 million in its sealing compounds plant in Bremen, Germany. Production capacity will increase 50% and R&D capability will triple, the firm says.

DowDuPont has agreed to sell its Saran polyvinylidene chloride business to South Korea’s SK Global Chemical for an undisclosed sum. Saran production will continue in Midland, Mich. Earlier this year, Dow agreed to sell its ethylene acrylic acid polymer business to SK.

Shin-Etsu Chemical will spend $160 million to expand production of optical fiber ingot. By the first half of 2019, the company will add a new wing to its plant in Kashima, Japan, and will double capacity at two Chinese joint ventures.

Janssen plans to invest $355 million to expand its biologics manufacturing capabilities in Ringaskiddy, Ireland, creating 200 new jobs. The plant, near Cork, opened in 2005 and is currently working on three products in clinical development.

AbbVie will license up to three viral oncolytic immunotherapies from Turnstone Biologics. Turnstone is engineering Maraba viruses, found in Brazilian sand flies, to target, infect, and kill solid tumor cells while leaving healthy cells alone.

Kemira is joining with the process technology firm Valmet to develop digital products for customers that make pulp and paper. Kemira supplies chemicals used to treat water in the paper industry.

Pertinax Pharma has launched a controlled-release version of the antiseptic chlorhexidine. When used in a wound dressing, the product can significantly reduce the number of dressing changes required, the British firm says.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

