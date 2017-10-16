Cabot has setback in mercury abatement

Cabot Corp. has indefinitely idled three of the seven production lines at its activated carbon plant in Marshall, Texas. Cabot and other activated carbon producers have been anticipating increased demand for the material to capture power-plant mercury after implementation of the Mercury & Air Toxics Standards regulation in the U.S. However, Cabot says demand for activated carbon has been lower than originally expected. The decision will affect 40 employees.
