CordenPharma will buy a Pfizer pharmaceutical plant

The pharmaceutical chemical company CordenPharma has agreed to acquire a high-containment active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) facility from Pfizer in Boulder, Colo. The plant, which Pfizer acquired as part of its 2015 purchase of Hospira, has production capabilities ranging from small scale to 3,000 L and more than 100 employees. CordenPharma, which is part of International Chemical Investors Group, has acquired several API plants in recent years, including a Roche peptides facility that’s also in Boulder.
