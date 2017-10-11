Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Forgery of ancient silk leaves chemical footprint

Amino acid signature suggests artificial aging of purported Persian silks

by Louisa Dalton
October 11, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 41
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

Real or fake?

Photographs of fragments of authentic silk from the Buyid period and fake silk passed off as from that period.
Credit: The Textile Museum, Washington, D.C., 3.240, Acquired by George Hewitt Myers in 1946 (left). The Textile Museum, Washington, D.C., 73.663, Acquired by George Hewitt Myers in 1951 (right).
A new method distinguishes true ancient Persian silk (right) from a forgery (left).

Chemists have pulled back the veil on suspected ancient silk forgeries by revealing telltale chemical traces in the fabric. They show that amino acid analysis can tell real ancient silk from fake, and their analysis method reveals the manner of deception: Amino acid measurements from forged silks match modern silks that have been soaked in hot base to artificially age them (Anal. Chem. 2017, DOI: 10.1021/acs.analchem.7b02854).

In 1924, archaeologists unearthed a small number of rare Persian silks from the Buyid period (A.D. 934-1062) at the burial site of the princess Bibi Shahrbanu in Iran. The silks quickly found their way to museums and private collections in the U.S. and Europe. Shortly afterward, in the 1930s, pieces of silk in over 50 additional designs appeared on the antiquities market, ostensibly from the same time period. After many museums and collections had acquired “Buyid silks,” curators and experts started to cast doubt on the authenticity of many of them. Careful study of weave patterns and design bolstered the suspicions—and, decades later, carbon-14 dating proved that at least some of the Buyid silks sold after 1930 are forgeries.

The George Washington University Museum and The Textile Museum hold some of the questionable silk specimens that have not been 14C dated. Mehdi Moini, a chemist in George Washington University’s department of forensic sciences, gained access to the ancient silk fabrics to try out a dating test developed in his laboratory that requires far less sample and is less expensive than 14C dating. He was given threads from 12 Buyid silks of questionable origin, as well as threads from one 14C-dated authentic Buyid silk.

Moini’s test analyzes the amino acids in silk. As proteins age, some of their amino acids change shape. They racemize or switch from far more common left-handed shapes (L) to right-handed shapes (D): It’s the same mechanism that contributes to cataracts—cloudy zones of protein—in the eyes of aging humans. Aspartic acid is the amino acid most prone to this process, so in 2011, Moini used capillary electrophoresis mass spectrometry to separate the D and L forms (Anal. Chem. 2011, DOI: 10.1021/ac201746u). They showed that the higher the ratio of D- to L-aspartic acid in silk proteins, the older the silk sample. In a 2,500-year-old silk, for example, the ratio is close to 45%.

The Buyid period was around 1,000 years ago, so in authentic samples Moini expects to see aspartic acid D/L ratios around 30%. The 14C-dated authentic Buyid silk had a ratio of 29.6%. Yet the ratio of 11 of the 12 dubious silks ranged unexpectedly widely, from 32.5% to 51.8%, which would mean the age of the silks ranged from about 1,200 years old to past the end of Moini’s calibration curve at 2,500 years old, which is unreasonably old. Moini also found abnormally high phenylalanine and tyrosine D/L ratios in most of the possible forgeries. These amino acids racemize slowly enough that in naturally aged 1,000-year-old silks, D-phenylalanine and -tyrosine are almost undetectable.

Moini suspected he had found biomarkers of an artificial aging technique. So his graduate student, Christopher Rollman, took modern silks and tried to age them by heating them, shining light on them, or exposing them to a base at high temperatures, also called degumming, which is used industrially to make silk shiny. The degumming technique, it turned out, results in spiked D-aspartic acid, D-phenylalanine, and D-tyrosine. “We can reproduce the signatures exactly,” Moini says. Eleven of the 12 dubious silks showed high levels of D-aspartic acid, D-phenylalanine, and D-tyrosine, strongly indicating that they are forgeries. One silk did not have high D-phenylalanine and D-tyrosine and did not appear to be artificially aged, although the D-aspartic acid levels showed that it was not as old as the Buyid period.

“In my opinion, the paper is conclusive,” says Ernst Kenndler of the University of Vienna. High levels of right-handed forms of aspartic acid, phenylalanine, and tyrosine together serve as an indicator of artificial aging of silk. He adds that although the method works well on a protein-based fabric like silk, it wouldn’t work on cotton or other fabrics based on polysaccharides.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Trace proteins on texts and clothes offer insight into the past
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Could crime scene bloodstains reveal a person’s age and the time of the crime?
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Mummification Balm Recipe Significantly Predates Pharaohs

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE