Monsanto signs with Two Pore Guys

Monsanto will evaluate a nanopore-based diagnostic system developed by the Santa Cruz, Calif.-based start-up Two Pore Guys. Monsanto plans to develop assays for biomolecules in crops, pests, and pathogens using the smaller firm’s handheld technology. Silicon nanopores embedded in test strips enable rapid, inexpensive detection of analytes including nucleic acids and proteins, Two Pore Guys says.
