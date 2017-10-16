Pfizer mulls sale of consumer business

Pfizer is considering selling or spinning off its consumer health care division, one of the world’s biggest makers of over-the-counter drugs. Stock analysts expect the unit, which had sales last year of $3.4 billion, to fetch up to $15 billion. Industry watchers say the potential move comes as Pfizer considers a sizable acquisition to bolster its research-driven drug arm. Merck KGaA put its consumer products business up for sale last month.
