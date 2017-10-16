Piramal invests in drug actives

Piramal Pharma Solutions will spend $55 million in the U.S. and Asia to boost contract production of active pharmaceutical ingredients. The investment will add 270,000 L of new multipurpose capacity to support a pipeline of 80 late-stage customer programs. The firm will expand its high-potency capacity in Riverview, Mich., while boosting early-stage development capabilities in Ennore, India, with kilo labs and a pilot plant. Piramal will also add early development of both drug substances and drug products in Morpeth, England, and expand R&D, automation, and IT systems at all its facilities.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter