Business

Business Roundup

October 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 42
Shin-Etsu Chemical plans to spend $21.3 million to expand silicones production at a plant in Akron, Ohio. After the expansion, to be completed in 2019, the plant will cover 4,100 m2.

W.R. Grace & Co. has acquired exclusive rights to patents for ordered-mesoporous-silica-based technology from Formac Pharmaceuticals. The technology, which the two jointly developed, is used to enhance the oral bioavailability of drug actives.

C2 Pharma, formerly known as Centroflora CMS, has acquired ASM Research Chemicals, a German synthesis services company with 13 employees, seven of whom are Ph.D. chemists. C2 Pharma, based in Luxembourg, has also spun off a cold-chain logistics company, Logistics4Pharma.

DuPont Pioneer will partner with CasZyme, a Lithuanian start-up, to identify and characterize novel CRISPR/Cas nucleases that can be used in gene editing. Pioneer will provide its large Cas nuclease library. CasZyme will characterize the nucleases.

Takeda Pharmaceutical is teaming up with Charlottesville, Va.-based HemoShear Therapeutics to develop treatments for liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis. The pact includes up-front funds and up to $470 million in milestone payments to Hemoshear.

Gemini Therapeutics has launched with $42.5 million in series A funding from Atlas Venture, Lightstone Ventures, and OrbiMed. Gemini will develop monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and gene therapy treatments for dry age-related macular degeneration.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

