Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

October 23, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 42

The seeds of ACS outreach, planted in 1987, are taking root around the world

Volume 95 | Issue 42
Education

National Chemistry Week: The program that brought chemistry to the public

The seeds of ACS outreach, planted in 1987, are taking root around the world

Chemists are uncovering how and why marine organisms synthesize flame-retardant-like molecules

Using genetic and other techniques, the researchers are gaining a better handle on the compounds’ origins and risks

‘Made in China’ now extends to chemical process technology

Local technology developers focus on ethanol production, reducing coal’s carbon footprint

  • Policy

    Forensic science oversight seeks new footing

    Policies at the U.S. Department of Justice and National Institute of Standards & Technology are changing

  • Physical Chemistry

    Astrobiologist Sherry Cady looks to Earth’s remote places to aid the search for past life on Mars

    Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist studies the chemical signatures of ancient microbial life in rocks

Science Concentrates

Polymers

Single-molecule experiment reveals polymer growth spurts

Researchers get the first detailed look at how catalysts crank out individual polymer chains

Business & Policy Concentrates

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

NEWSCRIPTS

Where science meets snacks

 

