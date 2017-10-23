ExxonMobil shifts New Jersey labs

ExxonMobil will expand its research facility in Clinton, N.J., to accommodate scientists from its lubricants R&D center in Paulsboro, N.J., which is closing. The Clinton facility conducts research in fields such as algae biofuels and carbon capture. By 2019, the company will have added an engine testing center and a lubricant blending lab. The company says the majority of the Paulsboro R&D facilities’ 340 employees will move to Clinton, 125 km away. A lube oil blending plant in Paulsboro, where 130 work, will remain open.
