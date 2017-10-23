Germany gets boost in chlorine chemistry

AkzoNobel and Vinnolit are both expanding capacity in Germany for chlorine-based chemicals. AkzoNobel recently replaced mercury-cell chlorine production at its site in Frankfurt with more modern membrane technology. The project yielded additional chlorine capacity, which the company will use to expand output of chloromethanes. Vinnolit, the German affiliate of U.S.-based Westlake Chemical, is also installing a membrane chlorine unit, at its Gendorf, Germany, site. The company will use the additional output to expand vinyl chloride capacity. It expects to wrap up the projects by 2021.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter