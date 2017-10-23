Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Immigration ban hurts science, advocacy groups say

AAAS, ACS, and other science supporters push back on Trump immigration policy

by Andrea Widener
October 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

A recent ban on U.S. immigration from eight countries will weaken the nation’s science and engineering base, a group of science advocacy groups said last week.

In a letter to President Donald J. Trump, over 80 organizations said the ban is already having an impact. “The White House statements and associated policies are discouraging many of the best and brightest international students, scholars, and scientists from choosing the United States as the ideal nation for studying and working, attending academic and scientific conferences, and seeking to build new businesses,” the letter said.

“In fact, we are now seeing visas being denied to scientists wishing to speak at scientific conferences in the United States.”

The letter’s signatories include the American Association for the Advancement of Science, ACS, and other science, engineering, and education groups. ACS publishes C&EN.

On Sept. 24, the Trump Administration issued the most recent in a series of orders banning immigration from several primarily Muslim-majority countries. The most recent ban covers Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Venezuela, and Yemen.

As of C&EN’s deadline, this immigration ban had been struck down by two federal courts that cited religious discrimination, as have several previous legal rulings against the President’s immigration restrictions. The Administration said it will appeal the decision.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE