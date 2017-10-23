Materia, Evonik end dispute

Materia has ended its dispute with Evonik Industries over the validity of a Materia patent on ruthenium-based olefin metathesis catalysts used to make plastics and specialty oleochemicals. Materia, whose patent is based on discoveries by chemistry Nobel laureate Robert H. Grubbs of Caltech, will now license a similar patent from Evonik. The license will extend until the patent expires in 2019. Materia CEO Nitin Apte says the “agreement ensures that Materia’s entire Grubbs catalyst portfolio continues to be available.” In January, a U.S. federal jury decided that Evonik’s patent, based on work by Technical University of Munich chemist Wolfgang Herrmann, took precedence and ordered Materia to pay Evonik $1.5 million plus interest and royalties. Materia lost an appeal in August.
