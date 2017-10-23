Thin-film solar firms attract investors

Two start-ups developing thin-film solar cells that can be integrated into buildings and vehicles have raised funds. Germany’s Heliatek received $16.7 million from investors to scale up manufacturing of organic photovoltaic films that can be applied to building facades and roofs. Investors included family offices as well as BASF, Innogy, and BNP Paribas. Separately, Metamaterial Technologies got $4.3 million from Nova Scotia’s science and economic development office for a solar-powered vehicle initiative. The firm says its thin materials collect, trap, and absorb light from all directions and can be used on curved surfaces.
