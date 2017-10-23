U of Toronto spin-off Janpix launches

Janpix has launched with a $22 million series A funding round from the investment firm Medicxi. The Cambridge, Mass.-based oncology start-up is developing small molecules that take a shot at transcription factors, called STAT proteins, whose dysfunction is linked to tumor growth. Medicinal chemist and Janpix chief scientific officer Patrick Gunning discovered the inhibitors of STAT3 and STAT5 at the University of Toronto, Mississauga.
