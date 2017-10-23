Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Zapping a ZIF improves its gas-separating properties

Applying an electric field to framework material enhances its ability to sort propene from propane

by Bethany Halford
October 23, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Science
This image shows a simulation of undisturbed ZIF-8 (blue) overlaid with electrified ZIF-8 (red).
Two overlaid molecule images show there is only a slight difference in aperture size between undisturbed ZIF-8 and electrified ZIF-8.
Credit: Science
This image shows a simulation of undisturbed ZIF-8 (blue) overlaid with electrified ZIF-8 (red).

Exposing a membrane made of the metal-organic framework ZIF-8 to an external electric field transforms the material from one with a modest ability to separate propene from propane to a good separator of these gases. The finding, from a team led by Leibniz University Hannover scientists Jürgen Caro and Alexander Knebel, could be broadly applicable to different classes of framework materials that are similar to ZIF-8 (Science 2017, DOI: 10.1126/science.aal2456). ZIF-8 is a soft MOF crystal with zinc-coordinated imidazolate linker units that move in a manner described as “breathing.” Applying an external electric field of 500 V/mm to ZIF-8 reduces this motion and causes the material’s lattice to polarize, prompting a transition in its crystal structure. The zapped ZIF-8 has a 0.36-nm pore aperture, which is only slightly larger than the 0.34-nm opening in the unzapped material. However, because the linkers move less when electrified, the MOF’s ability to separate propene from propane improves. In a commentary that accompanies the paper, MOF expert Jorge Gascon of King Abdullah University of Science & Technology speculates that the work could lead to “catalysts where selectivity could be tuned for certain substrates by changing the coordination environment of the active site and even electrically actuated artificial organs and tissues.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Chain-link molecules form squishy crystals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tunable nanochannels enable selective gas adsorption
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Material’s rotors spin freely and quickly

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE