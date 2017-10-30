Axyntis, PMC vie to buy Isochem

Axyntis—a French pharmaceutical chemical company—and New Jersey-based PMC Group are vying to acquire Isochem, the French contract manufacturer of pharmaceutical chemicals spun out from state-owned SNPE in 2010. The firm is currently owned by Aurelius, a German industrial holding company. Isochem has four manufacturing sites in France. Axyntis operates seven manufacturing and research sites in France. PMC manufactures performance additives for drugs and other markets at plants in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. Isochem filed for receivership with the French commercial court earlier this year when Gilead Sciences canceled an order for a drug intermediate.
