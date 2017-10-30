Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

October 30, 2017 Cover

Volume 95, Issue 43

Quantum computers could help chemists better understand and develop catalysts, photovoltaics, and more

Cover image:

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 95 | Issue 43
Computational Chemistry

Chemistry is quantum computing’s killer app

Quantum computers could help chemists better understand and develop catalysts, photovoltaics, and more

Brexit leaves cloud of uncertainty looming over academic scientists

The 2016 referendum has caused some chemists to leave the U.K., others to wait with trepidation

Celebrating industry’s innovations

ACS presents its Heroes of Chemistry Award to six teams of chemical scientists

  • Environment

    Easy pipe replacement method raises safety concerns

    Cured-in-place pipe repairs could lead to harmful emissions for workers and the public, research shows

  • Business

    Building a better plastic bottle

    DuPont, Corbion, and Synvina pilot furan-based polymers made from sugar but must confront PET’s dominance

  • Physical Chemistry

    Astrobiologist Sherry Cady looks to Earth’s remote places to aid the search for past life on Mars

    Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist studies the chemical signatures of ancient microbial life in rocks

Science Concentrates

Biological Chemistry

Adenine base editor excels at fixing point mutations

Editor is more efficient than CRISPR at single-base changes and makes fewer unwanted alterations

Business & Policy Concentrates

Halloween chemistry demonstrations and costumes #spookychem

 

