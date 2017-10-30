Chemistry is quantum computing’s killer app

October 30, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 43
Quantum computers could help chemists better understand and develop catalysts, photovoltaics, and more
The 2016 referendum has caused some chemists to leave the U.K., others to wait with trepidation
ACS presents its Heroes of Chemistry Award to six teams of chemical scientists
Cured-in-place pipe repairs could lead to harmful emissions for workers and the public, research shows
DuPont, Corbion, and Synvina pilot furan-based polymers made from sugar but must confront PET’s dominance
Pacific Northwest National Laboratory scientist studies the chemical signatures of ancient microbial life in rocks
Editor is more efficient than CRISPR at single-base changes and makes fewer unwanted alterations