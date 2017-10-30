Celanese expands plastics output

Celanese is boosting capacity across its engineering polymers business. The company is increasing ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) capacity at its plant in Nanjing, China. It’s also adding engineering plastics compounding capacity in Nanjing; Suzhou, China; Forlì, Italy; Florence, Ky.; and Bishop, Texas. And Celanese is expanding capacity for long-fiber reinforced thermoplastics in Winona, Minn. The firm recently wrapped up improvement projects at plants making polyacetal, UHMWPE, polyphenylene sulfide, and polybutylene terephthalate.
