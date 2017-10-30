Advertisement

Business

European earnings surge

by Marc S. Reisch
October 30, 2017
Several major European chemical makers reported higher sales and earnings in the third quarter of the year compared with the year-ago period. At BASF, earnings rose 16% to $2.1 billion driven by “significantly higher sales prices in the chemicals segment,” the firm says. Overall sales rose 9% to $15.3 billion. CEO Kurt Bock attributes the results to increased demand. Germany’s Covestro reported its strongest quarter since spinning out of Bayer in 2015 with earnings up 50% to $1 billion on a 17% sales increase to $4.1 billion. The firm credits the boost in part to higher selling prices in its polyurethanes segment. Wacker Chemie said earnings rose 13% to $352 million as sales increased 14% to $1.5 billion. However, AkzoNobel reported strong headwinds as earnings slipped 13% to $452 million. Industrial chemicals maintenance costs hurt results. Revenue at the firm, which fought off a takeover from rival PPG earlier this year, eked out an increase of just 1% to $4.3 billion. Akzo says the spin-off of its chemicals business is still on track for April 2018.

