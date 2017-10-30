Lilly and CureVac sign cancer vaccine deal

Eli Lilly & Co. has signed a deal potentially worth $1.8 billion with Tübingen, Germany-based CureVac to develop mRNA vaccines for cancer targets chosen by Lilly. In the vaccines, mRNA provides genetic instructions for making antigens, proteins that arouse and train the immune system to target cancer cells. CureVac will design, manufacture, and formulate the vaccines, and Lilly will run clinical development and commercialization. The deal includes a $50 million up-front payment and an equity investment worth about $53 million.
