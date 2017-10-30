Manufacturing institute formed

Rutgers University and the New Jersey Innovation Institute are joining forces to establish the 3,700 m² New Jersey Continuous Manufacturing Institute. Continuous manufacturing moves a pharmaceutical through a single facility’s pipeline without the start-and-stop batch manufacturing common in the industry. Rutgers earlier collaborated with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to switch its HIV antiviral darunavir from batch to continuous manufacturing.
