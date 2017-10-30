Nufarm snaps up crop chemical businesses

Australian crop protection firm Nufarm will pay $490 million to acquire a portfolio of more than 50 European off-patent herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and other products from Syngenta and Adama, the Israeli arm of ChemChina. ChemChina acquired Switzerland’s Syngenta in May; the sale of the European businesses is part of commitments the two firms made to the European Commission to ensure competition in the market. No physical assets or employees will be transferred to Nufarm.
