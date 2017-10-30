Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Analytical Chemistry

Separating isotopes via surface diffraction

Molecular beam scattering method offers simple route to isotope enrichment

by Mitch Jacoby
October 30, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Analytical Chemistry

[+]Enlarge
Credit: APS/Alan Stonebraker
As a beam of neon isotopes (red and blue) strikes a silicon crystal (green), surface diffraction causes a portion of the beam to separate into isotopically enriched streams.
This image depicts a surface diffraction process that separates isotopes in a molecular beam.
Credit: APS/Alan Stonebraker
As a beam of neon isotopes (red and blue) strikes a silicon crystal (green), surface diffraction causes a portion of the beam to separate into isotopically enriched streams.

Isotope separation methods are key to numerous scientific and industrial processes. Nuclear power plants and weapons, for example, require fuels enriched in a select isotope. And isotopically pure or enriched samples are used in scientific research and medical procedures. Isotopes can be separated via fractional distillation, gaseous diffusion, and centrifugation. The process can also be driven by chemical, magnetic, and electrostatic methods. But these techniques are often energy intensive and require many sequential separation steps. Kevin J. Nihill, Jacob D. Graham, and Steven J. Sibener of the University of Chicago have come up with a potentially simpler method based on surface diffraction. The team reports that when a beam of neon strikes a methyl-capped silicon crystal, a portion of the beam diffracts, scattering 20Ne and 22Ne isotopes into beams that emerge at slightly different angles (Phys. Rev. Lett. 2017, DOI: 10.1103/PhysRevLett.119.176001). A single pass causes 22Ne, the less abundant isotope, to be enriched by a factor of 3.5. A higher degree of separation can be achieved by using additional diffraction steps or by exploiting mass-based differences in the isotopes’ velocities, the team suggests.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE