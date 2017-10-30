UPM mulls German bioethylene glycol plant

The Finnish forestry products firm UPM says it will evaluate the potential for a biorefinery in Industriepark Höchst located in Frankfurt-Höchst, Germany. The firm would use the plant to make a total of 150,000 metric tons per year of ethylene glycol and propylene glycol, along with lignin side products, from wood. The feedstock would come from sustainably managed hardwood forests in Central Europe. Currently, biobased ethylene glycol is made from Brazilian sugarcane, while biobased propylene glycol is made from glycerin, a biodiesel by-product.
