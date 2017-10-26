Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

U.S. to restrict 5 phthalates in children’s products

Chemical industry criticizes agency for limiting DINP

by Cheryl Hogue
October 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Five phthalates will be banned from toys and items such as teething rings and pacifiers, the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) decided earlier this month.

In a 3-2 vote, CPSC determined that the chemicals are harmful for male reproductive development and agreed to restrict the five plasticizers in toys and some child care products to no more than 0.1%. The substances are di-n-hexyl phthalate, di-n-pentyl phthalate, dicyclohexyl phthalate, diisobutyl phthalate, and diisononyl phthalate (DINP).

Consumer groups applauded the restriction, which is expected to take effect in about six months.

The American Chemistry Council (ACC), an association of chemical manufacturers, lashed out at CPSC’s action on one of the substances. “This vote to ban DINP is arbitrary and capricious and proves CPSC isn’t interested in acting based on valid scientific standards,” the group said.

Calling DINP one of the most thoroughly studied compounds in the world, ACC said reviews by international scientific panels have repeatedly concluded that “DINP, as currently used in commercial and consumer products, does not pose a risk to human health at typical exposure levels.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
EPA puts out draft review of 2 phthalates
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Court finds flaws in rule on phthalates in children’s products
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
US EPA to evaluate cyclic siloxane

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE