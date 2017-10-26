Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Utility sues chemical makers

Maryland water supplier alleges several firms conspired to fix prices for the water treatment chemical aluminum sulfate

by Marc S. Reisch
October 26, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 43
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Shutterstock
Aluminum sulfate is used to clarify water.
A picture showing a large water treatment tank.
Credit: Shutterstock
Aluminum sulfate is used to clarify water.

A Maryland water utility is suing an alleged cartel of chemical makers for supposedly conspiring to fix prices of the water treatment chemical aluminum sulfate, costing it millions of dollars.

Aluminum sulfate, also known as alum, is a flocculant, meaning it is added to drinking water and wastewater to make minute particles stick together so they can be filtered out.

Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission (WSSC), which serves 475,000 Maryland customers just outside of Washington, D.C., filed suit on Oct. 19 in U.S. District Court for the District of Maryland, charging that seven alum makers—including General Chemical, Chemtrade Chemicals, Geo Specialty Chemicals, and Kemira—rigged bids and allocated customers among themselves between 1997 and 2011.

WSSC says the scheme raised prices it and other U.S. utilities paid for alum through 2016. At least 68 other civil suits based on alum price-rigging allegations have been filed in federal court to recoup costs, WSSC says. Others suing alum makers include the Illinois-American Water Co., which filed its suit in April. In June, the cities of Baltimore and Richmond, Va., which supply water to their residents, also filed suits.

WSSC is asking the firms named in its suit for $5 million in compensatory damages and additional damage to be determined in a trial.

The WSSC and other suits follow the U.S. Department of Justice revelation in late 2015 of the price-fixing scheme. At that time, DOJ announced that Frank A. Reichl, a General Chemical sales executive, had pleaded guilty for his role in the scheme. As part of a deal with the government, he agreed to cooperate with prosecutors investigating the conspiracy.

In early 2016, federal prosecutors indicted another General Chemical sales executive, Vincent Opalewski, and a high-ranking Geo Specialty Chemicals executive, Brian C. Steppig, for their alleged roles in the scheme. In June 2016, Geo pleaded guilty and was ordered to pay a $5 million fine for fixing prices of alum.

By violating the competitive process, “Geo and others defrauded municipalities as well as pulp and paper companies out of millions of dollars,” said Timothy Gallagher, the FBI agent in charge of the Geo investigation at the time.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Michigan sues chemical firms over PFAS
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Caustic soda makers accused of fixing prices
Two firms sued over PFOA contamination

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE