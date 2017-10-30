WuXi buys U.S. testing firm

WuXi AppTec has acquired ResearchPoint Global, an Austin, Texas-based provider of clinical trial services, for an undisclosed amount. Founded in 1999, RPG employs 450 people. It provides a variety of project management services including site selection and safety and medical monitoring. RPG will complement WuXi’s China-based clinical trial management business, which employs 1,500 people and specializes in registering drugs in China.
