Akron Section Award to Christopher Jaroniec

Christopher Jaroniec, Professor of Chemistry and Evans Scholar at Ohio State University, is the recipient of the 2017 ACS Akron Section Award, given by the ACS Akron Section to promising young industrial or academic scientists. The award consists of $1,000 and a plaque.
Jaroniec’s research is focused on the development of multidimensional magic-angle spinning solid-state NMR techniques and their application to the detailed analysis of the molecular structure, conformational dynamics, and intermolecular interactions of biological macromolecules. He will receive the award on Nov. 14 at the University of Akron. He will give two presentations, titled “Solid-State NMR Structural Studies of Proteins Using Paramagnetic Probes” and “Molecular Mechanisms of Prion & Amyloid Propagation Explored by Solid-State NMR Spectroscopy.”
