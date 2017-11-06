C&EN’s 2017 10 Start-Ups to Watch

November 6, 2017 Cover
Volume 95, Issue 44
Meet the master builders behind the chemistry’s most intriguing young companies
Despite a setback in developing injection-free delivery methods, some strategies are showing promise
Scientists are pushing chemistry to help us go faster, farther, deeper, and higher.
Number of U.S. chemistry faculty from underrepresented groups remains stagnant, OXIDE survey shows
Two education advocates say research-experience programs are critical for driving innovation and economic competitiveness
Loss at DuPont’s Wilmington Experimental Station will be a gain for University of Delaware research campus
Method preserves and reveals structure and composition details obscured by standard microscopy methods