Obituary: Alexander M. Cruickshank

Alexander M. (Alex) Cruickshank, 97, died on June 10 in Westerly, R.I.
“Alex joined the chemistry department at the University of Rhode Island in the 1940s and rose through the ranks to professor and chair, retiring in 1982. Starting in 1947, he also worked in a parallel role on the staff of the Gordon Research Conferences (GRC). In 1968, Alex became director of GRC, serving in that capacity until his retirement in 1993. During his 25 years as director, GRC expanded its conferences geographically to California, Europe, and Asia and grew the meeting portfolio in scientific breadth as well.”—Carlyle Storm, friend and colleague
Most recent title: director, Gordon Research Conferences
Education: B.S., chemistry, Rhode Island State College, Kingston, 1943; Ph.D., chemistry, University of Massachusetts, Amherst, 1954
Survivors: daughter, Elaine O’Neill; son, Gary; four grandchildren
