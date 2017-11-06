Ascend to ramp up nylon capacity

Ascend Performance Materials, which calls itself the world’s largest fully integrated nylon 6,6 maker, says it will increase capacity for nylon and the intermediates adipic acid, adiponitrile, and hexamethylene diamine 10 to 15% by 2018. Ascend is the former Solutia nylon business, which SK Capital Partners acquired in 2009. Ascend says global demand for nylon 6,6 and intermediates is growing 3 to 4% annually. Competitor BASF has also noticed the trend: It recently penned a $1.9 billion deal to add Solvay’s nylon 6,6 business to its nylon portfolio.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter