Bonnie Charpentier is 2018 ACS president-elect

Charpentier [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie A. Charpentier

Bonnie Charpentier, senior vice president for regulatory, quality, and safety at Cytokinetics, has been elected 2018 ACS president-elect by members of ACS. Charpentier will serve as president of the society in 2019 and immediate past-president in 2020; she will also serve on the board of directors during that time.

With 8,037 votes, Charpentier won the race against Willie E. May, director of special research and training initiatives for the College of Computer, Mathematical & Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland, College Park, who received 6,714 votes. The society, which publishes C&EN, also elected or reelected four other board directors.

“I’m delighted, I’m very excited, and I am very grateful to members who reached out to me during the campaign,” Charpentier says. “Thank you for electing me, and thank you for being engaged.

“I want to have stronger advocacy programs for science and for education, I want to increase industry and academia partnerships, and I want to make sure that we have employment initiatives that provide people with the information they need,” she adds. “I want to have cooperation and collaboration across all parts of ACS and across the world.”

In other election news, Teri Quinn Gray, global technology integration leader for DuPont Performance Materials, was elected director of District III, defeating Alan B. Cooper, head of chemistry at Bantam Pharmaceutical.

And incumbent Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University and professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, was reelected director of District VI, defeating Rita R. Boggs, CEO of American Research & Testing.

Gray [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Teri Quinn Gray Jones [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Wayne E. Jones Jagodzinski [+]Enlarge Credit: ACS Sawrey [+]Enlarge Credit: Courtesy of Barbara A. Sawrey

Wayne E. Jones Jr., dean of engineering and physical sciences and professor of chemistry at the University of New Hampshire, and Barbara A. Sawrey, distinguished teaching professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, were elected directors-at-large. They won against Kenneth P. Fivizzani, retired from Nalco, and Bonnie (Helen A.) Lawlor, retired from the National Federation of Advanced Information Services.

In total, 14,751 valid votes were cast for president-elect. Voter participation for president-elect was nearly 10% of all eligible voters.

Additional information about the winners can be found in the candidates’ statements (C&EN, Sept. 11, page 33).