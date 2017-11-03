Advertisement

ACS News

Bonnie Charpentier is 2018 ACS president-elect

4 other board director positions also filled

by Linda Wang
November 3, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 44
Charpentier
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie A. Charpentier
Bonnie Charpentier.
Credit: Courtesy of Bonnie A. Charpentier

Bonnie Charpentier, senior vice president for regulatory, quality, and safety at Cytokinetics, has been elected 2018 ACS president-elect by members of ACS. Charpentier will serve as president of the society in 2019 and immediate past-president in 2020; she will also serve on the board of directors during that time.

With 8,037 votes, Charpentier won the race against Willie E. May, director of special research and training initiatives for the College of Computer, Mathematical & Natural Sciences at the University of Maryland, College Park, who received 6,714 votes. The society, which publishes C&EN, also elected or reelected four other board directors.

“I’m delighted, I’m very excited, and I am very grateful to members who reached out to me during the campaign,” Charpentier says. “Thank you for electing me, and thank you for being engaged.

“I want to have stronger advocacy programs for science and for education, I want to increase industry and academia partnerships, and I want to make sure that we have employment initiatives that provide people with the information they need,” she adds. “I want to have cooperation and collaboration across all parts of ACS and across the world.”

In other election news, Teri Quinn Gray, global technology integration leader for DuPont Performance Materials, was elected director of District III, defeating Alan B. Cooper, head of chemistry at Bantam Pharmaceutical.

And incumbent Paul W. Jagodzinski, dean of the College of Engineering, Forestry & Natural Sciences at Northern Arizona University and professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry, was reelected director of District VI, defeating Rita R. Boggs, CEO of American Research & Testing.

Gray
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Teri Quinn Gray
Teri Quinn Gray.
Credit: Courtesy of Teri Quinn Gray
Jones
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Wayne E. Jones
Wayne E. Jones.
Credit: Courtesy of Wayne E. Jones
Jagodzinski
[+]Enlarge
Credit: ACS
Paul Jagodzinski.
Credit: ACS
Sawrey
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Barbara A. Sawrey
Barbara A. Sawrey.
Credit: Courtesy of Barbara A. Sawrey

Wayne E. Jones Jr., dean of engineering and physical sciences and professor of chemistry at the University of New Hampshire, and Barbara A. Sawrey, distinguished teaching professor in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at the University of California, San Diego, were elected directors-at-large. They won against Kenneth P. Fivizzani, retired from Nalco, and Bonnie (Helen A.) Lawlor, retired from the National Federation of Advanced Information Services.

In total, 14,751 valid votes were cast for president-elect. Voter participation for president-elect was nearly 10% of all eligible voters.

Additional information about the winners can be found in the candidates’ statements (C&EN, Sept. 11, page 33).

Results

Voting breakdown for 2017 ACS elections.

PRESIDENT-ELECT, 2018 TOTAL VOTES
Bonnie A. Charpentier 8,037
Willie E. May 6,714


DIRECTOR, DISTRICT III, 2018–20a
Teri Quinn Gray 1,166
Alan B. Cooper 867


DIRECTOR, DISTRICT VI, 2018–20a
Paul W. Jagodzonski 1,177
Rita R. Boggs 704


DIRECTOR-AT-LARGE, 2018–20b ROUND 1 ROUND 2 ROUND 3
Wayne E. Jones, Jr. 146 159 187
Barbara A. Sawrey 101 120 159
Bonnie (Helen A.) Lawlor 68 81
Kenneth P. Fivizzani 50

a Only ACS members in a given district vote for the district’s director. b Only ACS councilors vote for director-at-large. No director-at-large candidate attained a majority (more than 50%) in rounds 1 and 2. Following the procedures for preferential voting approved by the ACS Council, second-preference votes were distributed in subsequent rounds.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

