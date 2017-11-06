Braskem denies LyondellBasell rumors

Brazilian petrochemical maker Braskem denies it is in negotiations with LyondellBasell Industries. According to the Wall Street Journal, LyondellBasell approached Braskem about a takeover deal that could value the latter at more than $10 billion. Braskem says “it was not approached by LyondellBasell with any proposal for acquisition of its shares.” Furthermore, the Brazilian conglomerate Odebrecht, which controls Braskem with a 38% stake, says it intends to keep its investment while also “working on alternatives to add value to Braskem.”
