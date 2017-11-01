Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Career Ladder

Career Ladder: Paula Olsiewski

This chemist made the leap into biotech, then entrepreneurship and beyond

by Emma Hiolski
November 1, 2017 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 95, Issue 44
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

 

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Paula Olsiewski
Paula Olsiewski’s graduation photograph appears on the front page of the local newspaper in 1971.
Credit: Courtesy of Paula Olsiewski

1960s
Early love for chemistry

Growing up in Stoughton, Mass., Paula J. Olsiewski grew salt and sugar crystals and did other home experiments with a Gilbert chemistry set. In high school, two years of chemistry courses with a great instructor sealed her love for the lab. “He gave us interesting and challenging experiments, and I have fond memories of staying after school to complete them.” Olsiewski was valedictorian of her high school class and delivered an impassioned graduation speech about equal rights for women, earning a front page appearance in the local newspaper.

 

1971
Applying chemistry to biological problems

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Charles Deber
Paula Olsiewski stands next to a fume hood in a chemistry laboratory.
Credit: Charles Deber

 

Olsiewski majored in chemistry at Yale University, starting just two years after the university became coed. “I always liked a challenge,” she says. She landed a work-study job doing organic synthesis at Yale, but it was her summer job synthesizing peptides with Elkan Blout at Harvard Medical School (left, '74) that sparked her interest in biological chemistry. “I really loved chemistry, but I thought it would be fun to work on biological problems,” she says. For her Ph.D., Olsiewski studied enzymatic reactions at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, where she was one of only 10 women in a class of 50 students.

 

1982
From lunch to working in biotech

 

During her postdoc at New York University, Olsiewski went to lunch with a colleague and his friends who worked for a small biotech company. “Life is a job interview, and I always try to be open to new opportunities,” she says. “I can never know too many people.” Six months later, Olsiewski was working for that company, Enzo Biochem. She learned how to develop therapeutic and diagnostic products, run clinical trials, and navigate the process of U.S. Food & Drug Administration approval. She worked her way up to become vice president of product development.

1991
Helping bridge the academia-industry divide

 

After leaving Enzo, Olsiewski started a consulting practice to connect technology developers with academic and government research. The large professional network she’d cultivated helped her find work during what she calls her “entrepreneurial phase.” For one client, she directed the New York City Biotechnology Initiative, fostering relationships between academia and industry to promote regional biotech company growth. “That was a lot of fun being a matchmaker there.”

Today
Connecting scientists to philanthropic research

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Michael Frost
A portrait photograph of Paula Olsiewski.
Credit: Michael Frost

 

Olsiewski continues to play matchmaker for the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation, where she’s been a program director for 17 years. She conceives of cutting-edge research programs, then searches for scientists to carry them out. For 10 years, Olsiewski ran a biosecurity program to fund research to reduce the threat of bioterrorism. In 2016, she created the Chemistry of Indoor Environments program to elucidate the chemistry taking place where people live, work, and play. “That brought me back to chemistry.”



Know a chemist with an interesting career path? Tell C&EN about it at ﻿﻿﻿cenm.ag/careerladder﻿.

Check C&ENJobs for the latest job listings, as well as featured videos on what chemists do.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Diversifying the biotech workforce
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Naresh Sunkara
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Podcast: Real talk with social media sensation Jen Heemstra

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE