Obituary: Carl H. Muendel

Carl H. Muendel, 86, died on April 22 in Hockessin, Del.
“Carl had a lifelong passion for mineral and stamp collecting, was an active member of the Delaware Mineralogical Society, and also served in Meals on Wheels and Read Aloud Delaware during his retirement. He maintained close ties to his relatives in Germany and traveled there extensively. Carl was a man of strong faith and moral convictions; his modesty, kindness, and intellect will be treasured and dearly missed.”—Christopher Arico-Muendel, son
Most recent title: technical service manager for engineering and product safety, DuPont
Education: B.S., chemical engineering, 1952, and Eng.Sci.D., chemical engineering, 1959, Columbia University
Survivors: wife, Renate; daughter, Anne; sons, Martin and Christopher Arico-Muendel; four grandchildren
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter