Clariant to make cellulosic ethanol

Clariant plans to build a commercial-scale cellulosic ethanol plant in southwestern Romania. The facility will use agricultural residues such as wheat straw to make 50,000 metric tons per year of the biofuel. Clariant says it’s building a flagship site intended to confirm that its Sunliquid enzyme and fermentation technology is competitive and sustainable. In September, the company signed a license agreement to allow Enviral to produce cellulosic ethanol in Slovakia.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter