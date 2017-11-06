Obituary: Eugene Roberts

Eugene Roberts, 96, died on Nov. 8, 2016, in Monrovia, Calif.
“In 1943, he was selected to be assistant head of the inhalation section of the Manhattan Project at the University of Rochester in New York to establish safe limits for exposure to uranium dusts. In 1946, Roberts joined the Division of Cancer Research at Washington University in St. Louis, where he developed a comprehensive program to study nitrogen metabolism and characterize differences between normal and neoplastic tissues. In 1950, he was first to report the discovery of γ-aminobutyric acid (GABA) in the brain. The work was key in demonstrating GABA as the main inhibitory neurotransmitter.”—Ruth Roberts, wife
Most recent title: distinguished scientist, City of Hope Beckman Research Center
Education: B.S., chemistry, Wayne State University, 1940; Ph.D., biochemistry, University of Michigan, 1943; M.D., H.C. University of Florence
Survivors: wife, Ruth; daughters, Judith and Miriam; son, Paul
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter