Obituary: Harold F. Deutsch

Harold F. Deutsch, 98, died on June 12 in Sturgeon Bay, Wis.
“Harold was a full-time faculty member at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, until his retirement in 1987. He published over 230 papers, specializing in purification and crystallization of human proteins. He served visiting professorships in Sweden, Germany, Brazil, Japan, China, and South Africa and received an Alexander von Humboldt award from the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation in Germany in 1984.”—Regine Deutsch, wife
Most recent title: professor emeritus of biomolecular chemistry, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Education: B.S., chemistry, 1940, and Ph.D., physiological chemistry, 1944, University of Wisconsin, Madison
Survivors: wife, Regine; daughter, Carolyn Friedl
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter