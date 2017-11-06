Herty Medal seeks nominations

The ACS Georgia Section seeks nominations for the 2018 Charles Holmes Herty Medal, given annually to recognize the work and service of an outstanding chemist from the southeastern U.S. Nominees may come from academia, government, or industry and must have resided or worked in the Southeast for more than 10 years. The deadline to submit nominations is Dec. 15. People submitting new or renewed nominations must complete an online form at tinyurl.com/HertyMedal and follow subsequent instructions. Nominations are active for up to three years, but nominators can update materials, including the candidate’s curriculum vitae.
