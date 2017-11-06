Invista will sell textile fiber assets

Invista will sell a portfolio of textile fibers, including Lycra spandex, to Shandong Ruyi Investment Holding, which describes itself as the number one textile and apparel company in China. Financial details were not disclosed. Shandong is buying businesses that Invista obtained from DuPont in 2005. The businesses, which employ 3,000 people, include Coolmax polyester fibers and Tactel nylon fibers, fiber intermediates such as 1,4-butanediol and tetrahydrofuran, and manufacturing and R&D centers. Invista says it will focus on its nylon business.
