Obituary: Kal R. Sharma

Kal R. Sharma, 52, died on Sept. 11, 2016, in Cypress, Texas.
“Kal Sharma was an avid debater during his school days and a key member of his high school athletics team (hammer throw was his event). He went on to represent his college in intercollegiate athletic meets. He is the author of several books, including “Nanostructuring Operations in Nanoscale Science and Engineering,” “Transport Phenomena in Biomedical Engineering: Artificial Organ Design and Development and Tissue Engineering,” and “Bioinformatics: Sequence Alignment and Markov Models.”—Ven Kalyanaraman Sharma, brother
Most recent title: adjunct professor, San Jacinto College
Education: B.Tech., chemical engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Madras, 1985; Ph.D., chemical engineering, West Virginia University
Survivors: father, Subarayan Kalyanaraman; mother, Shyamala; brothers, Kalyanaraman Sivasankaran and Ven Kalyanaraman Sharma
To recognize your late loved one or colleague, submit obituary information at cenm.ag/obits.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter