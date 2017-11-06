L’Oréal pursues plastics recycling

Cosmetics maker L’Oréal and the green plastics start-up Carbios have founded a consortium to bring Carbios’s recycling technology to market. Carbios is developing an enzymatic process to break down polymers into their constituent raw materials. Last month, it demonstrated reclaiming terephthalic acid from polyethylene terephthalate and using the building block to make virgin polymer again. L’Oréal says it will take the technology into consideration when it designs new packaging.
