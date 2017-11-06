Nominations sought for Morley Medal

The ACS Cleveland Section seeks nominations for the 2018 Edward W. Morley Medal, which recognizes “significant contributions to chemistry through achievements in research, teaching, engineering, research administration and public service, outstanding service to humanity, or to industrial progress,” according to the section’s website. The area of eligibility includes parts of the U.S. and Canada within about 400 km of Cleveland. The medal includes an honorarium of $2,000. Send nominations to Mark J. Waner, chair of the Cleveland Section Morley Medal Committee, by email at mwaner@jcu.edu or by mail at the Department of Chemistry, John Carroll University, 1 John Carroll Blvd., University Heights, OH 44118. The deadline for nominations is Dec. 15. For detailed nomination information, visit www.csuohio.edu/sciences/dept/cleveland_acs/morley.htm.
Please send announcements of awards to l_wang@acs.org
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter